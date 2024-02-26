Prince Harry, the doors of the USA could close for him. A court will have to decide

For the Duke of Sussex Harry new troubles are coming. This time the Royal family is not involved but the problem concerns exclusively Lady Diana's second son, it would even be his visa is at risk to stay in United States. In recent days, in fact – reports Il Corriere della Sera – they have started, in a Washington courtthe hearings to establish whether the prince entered illegally in the United States. The lawsuit was initiated by Heritage Foundationan ultra-conservative think tank, calling on the government's Department of Homeland Security to make the documentation public which concerns the visa granted to King Charles' son. At the origin of the dispute are the revelations made by Harry himself, in his book of memories”Spare“, where he admitted to having hired cocaine, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms: but if this is true, they argue to the Heritage Foundation, based on American laws they should have denied him a visa.

The revelations published in his book make Heritage lean towards two possible scenariosboth serious, or the prince he lied when he answered questions to get the green light to enter the United States, or was the American government to turn a blind eye on the issue. From here – continues Il Corriere – the project started cause to get the publication of the related documents, defined as “of immense public interest”. In the first hearing in Washington, government lawyers tried to argue that you can't take everything Harry wrote at face value in his book, which perhaps has been “embellished” to sell more: a defined topic “ridiculous” from the Heritage Foundation: “This is his book, he never denied anything of what is written there, including extensive drug use.”