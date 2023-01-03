He would want his family back as it was before

In a new interview, the Prince Harry versus King Charles and Prince William accuses father and brother of having it betrayed. Meghan Markle’s husband, father of two beautiful children, would have said that his family has turned away from him. He would want back the old relationships with his parent and older brother, but now they are broken and not his fault.

I would like my father and brother back, but they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile after their betrayal. But I want a family, not an institution.

These are the previews of two interviews released by the second son of Carlo and Diana, in view of the release of a new book that would tell the end of the beautiful relationship that existed between William and Harry.

The interviewsby Anderson Cooper for Cbs in the USA and by Tom Bradby on ITV in England, anticipate the autobiography to be released on January 10th.

Harry talks about the rift with the family of origin after Meghan’s arrival in 2020. He really talks about betrayal, in particular because no one has defended him and his wife. He obviously returns to the allegations made in the docu-series aired on Netflix.

Harry versus King Charles and Prince William: the story of an alleged betrayal

The interviews talk about William’s screams against Harry in Sandrigham, the lies of his father Carlo, the silence of Queen Elizabeth, the joint press releases that denied any accusation against the royal family.

The forthcoming book will hardly restore the relationship between father and son and between the two brothers, already severely tested by the interview with Oprah Winfrey which sanctioned the tear in the English royal family. While Harry and Meghan continue to launch accusations, will the Royal Family still take sides in the defense operation of what is such an important institution for the United Kingdom?