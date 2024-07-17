In 1934, American artillery officer Harry Truman became a senator, in 1945 he became President of the United States, then in 1953 he left power, and in 1972 he passed away. Harry Truman believed in the existence of aliens, and he even talked about receiving messages from them.

In 1952 he said: “The ambassadors of the extraterrestrial civilization have informed us that they know what we have achieved on Earth in terms of nuclear experiments and missile weapons, and they see that they are unjustified.” This was the man who ruled the greatest power in the world, and issued the decision to drop the first and second nuclear bomb in history, over Hiroshima and Nagasaki. During his reign, the Berlin Wall was built and the Cold War began. During his reign, the Korean War also broke out, in which (4) million people were killed.

A man who believes in the existence of aliens, and says he received messages from them, ran most of the world for eight whole years… which witnessed the use of nuclear weapons and the ideological division of the world.

More than twenty years later, President Jimmy Carter said he saw aliens in Georgia in 1977. The matter extended, and even became stranger, during the era of President Ronald Reagan, who was a firm believer in the existence of these beings and their danger to our planet.

In 2015, Professor David Clarke published his famous book “UFOs,” in which it was revealed that President Reagan had asked Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev for help in confronting aliens, and the American president confirmed that there was a possible alien invasion.

Colin Powell, Reagan’s national security advisor, was so frustrated with Reagan’s belief in this and his repeated statements that whenever the president mentioned his concern about an alien invasion, he would roll his eyes and say, “Here come the aliens again.”

Years later, the matter returned to the Obama administration, and in May 2020, the British newspaper “Daily Star” published a document confirming that President Obama had warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of a possible alien attack, and requested the construction of an air defense system to confront an alien attack on Earth.

Interestingly, it was President Joe Biden, who was Vice President to Barack Obama, who brought these concerns to President Putin when he delivered a letter from President Obama. The excitement in this regard was completed by the announcement by presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, and then President Trump’s announcement in 2020 of the need to declassify the file on aliens and the possibility of American cooperation with them!

This narrative could have been merely interesting, but behind the suspense lies a great danger, for the democratic mechanism, despite its excellence, can raise to the ceiling of power leaders who are alien to science and opponents of logic. And if this is the level of knowledge on one subject, then it may express the level of knowledge regarding politics, economics and international relations.

Democratic theory has created an important mechanism for choice, but it has not made science a condition for this choice. If there is a necessary condition to protect the future of democracy, and more importantly to protect our world, it is the return of politics to science, and the return of science to politics.

*Egyptian writer