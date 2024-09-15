Harry, the “difficult” second-born son of King Charles III of England, turns 40 today. She will celebrate with her family in California, away from the royal family. «At 30 I was anxious, at 40 I’m excited”said the Duke of Sussex in an interview with BBC, and added: “No matter how old I am, my mission is to continue to be present and do good in the world.” A newfound serenity achieved according to the prince thanks to his two children, Archie and Lilibet, aged 5 and 3, who have given him “a new perspective on life.” Thanks to them, he says he is even “more motivated to make this world a better place.”

In his official statement issued for the occasion, there is no mention of the British royal family, after years of tension. “He is completely isolated and will remain so. Any possibility of a return, even with a minor role within the monarchy, seems completely unrealistic to me,” said Pauline MacLaran, a professor at Royal Holloway University. “Trust is broken,” assessed royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. The Duke of Sussex’s ties to The Firm, the royal family’s nickname, weakened in 2020 when he and his wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties and moved to California.



In the troubled process that led to the breakup, an explosive interview by Harry and his wife was of great weight Megan with American presenter Oprah Winfrey, during which the couple revealed that a member of the royal family had wondered, when Meghan was pregnant, what skin color their son Archie would be, in addition to the highly critical Netflix miniseries in late 2022.

The final blow came in early 2023, cwith the publication of Spare (The Substitute), an uncompromising and unfiltered autobiography of the prince. The book, a huge bestseller translated into 16 languages, is seen as a real attack on the institution that saw him born and those close to it. Harry targets his brother William, Queen Camilla, his sister-in-law Kate, adored by the English, and even his father, King Charles III.

“If it could have been fixed, it would have been done already,” said Mark Garnett, a professor at Lancaster University. Last February, Harry assured the American channel ABC that he was “sure” that his father’s cancer could reunite the royal family. A few days earlier, he had boarded a plane alone to pay her a short visit in London. “I think he is very naive about the damage he has caused his family,” analyzes Pauline MacLaran.





“I don’t see a reconciliation in the near future,” adds royal commentator Robert Jobson, who compares the two brothers to “two deer whose antlers are hopelessly intertwined.” The last joint public appearance of the two princes was in September 2022, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The British tabloids, which Prince Harry has strongly criticized, are merciless towards his couple. In royal family polls, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now at the bottom of the rankings, along with Prince Andrew, who has been excluded from public life after a sex scandal. However, the duke and his wife are not without plans. Among them, the preparation and promotion of the Invictus Games, the sporting event he founded for war veterans, the next edition of which is scheduled for Canada in February 2025.

They also just concluded a mini-tour in Colombia. If royal tours are “tools at the service of British diplomacy”, those of the Californian couple are “a way to sharpen their brand image”, assures Pauline MacLaran.