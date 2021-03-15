This Sunday, March 14, Harry Styles took his first Grammy in the category best pop solo performance thanks to his song “Watermelon sugar”. After receiving the award, the British singer and composer was encouraged to give some emotional words of thanks, which were broadcast by the TNT and TNT Series signal.

The former One Direction member He took the stage of the 2021 Grammy very enthusiastic and dedicated the award that the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States to all those who collaborated in the creative and composition process of the single that he released through all digital platforms in November 2019.

“To everyone who made this single with me, thank you. This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off we had in Nashville. Thanks to Tom, Tyler and Mitch and everyone at Columbia. To my manager Jeffrey, who always pushes me to be better and never forces me. I am very honored to be here among you ”, he said.

The Grammy Awards audience dismissed with warm applause Harry Styles, who left the stage with a big smile on his face.

Harry Styles opened the 2021 Grammy ceremony

Harry Styles was the first artist to appear at the 2021 Grammy Awards gala. On this occasion, the artist sang “Watermelon sugar”, song with which minutes later he obtained his first Grammy.

