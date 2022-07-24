Harry Styles is a global phenomenon of music. The 28-year-old singer achieved fame in 2010 as a member of the boy band One Direction. However, at the end of 2015, the group announced that he would be taking a break, but so far fans are waiting for him to return.

Currently, the British musician has launched his solo career and already has three albums. He has even done several international tours. On November 29, his concert is expected in Peru. Harry’s reach has been impressive internationally. That’s why a university in Texas has launched a program where you can study the former 1D member.

YOU CAN SEE: “I am devastated for the victims”: Harry Styles after canceling concert due to shooting in Denmark

Where to study Harry Styles and what is the curriculum like?

At one step from the University! At Texas State University, professors prepare for the opening of the course “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture”. A subject that will be part of the new academic proposal of the campus.

The agenda will analyze the singer’s career, from his participation in the successful group One Direction to his evolution as a soloist. Knowing his professional career is not the only objective of the course, since the artist has managed to cross borders, cultures, and has positioned himself as one of the most influential figures on a global level.

Harry and his impact on the public. Photo: Gretty Images

YOU CAN SEE: Niall Horan attends massive Harry Styles concert in London

Why study Harry Styles?

Harry Styles He not only delights with his songs and his performances in movies, because he has also stood out for breaking prejudices and stereotypes in music, gender roles and even in fashion. The actor is also a benchmark of inclusion and equality. That is why he will focus on his impact and repercussion from a social aspect.

The self-expression of the singer, his security and his confidence will be some of the points to be discussed during the course. In addition, topics such as identity, sexuality, class, sustainability, gun control, fashion (recently launched the Gucci HA HA HA collection), equality, globalization and, finally, the impact on networks will be touched upon. social.

The personal tastes of the composer will also be known at the University of Texas. From his favorite movies to the literary authors in which he was inspired to create his themes.