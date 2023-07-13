Enthusiasm faded as we climbed up to the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Boa feathers, a distinctive garment of the night together with fantasy cowboy hats scalloped with glitter, remained on the ground after detaching themselves from the accessory, marking a multicolored path towards the sky. Yesterday that heaven was called Harry Styles, a reasonably handsome one of those who doesn’t cause head turns, nice, with a naughty but romantic look, one of those guys you can trust if they say “I love you”. The overwhelming female presence, with an adolescent and twenty-something profile, was a human river opening life with that illusion caused by things in which one believes emotionally, in those years in which everything seems transcendent because everything is new, or almost. Such a day of effusive high tension on the part of an audience so grateful and complicit that he really danced even with the opening act, Jet Leg, and later, before the concert, with the PA system given by Queen, Beatles and Rosalía. Wow, as much emotion as among Dylan’s fans, only these, older and more conspicuous, no longer express some emotions. They do.

With that environment, Harry Styles demonstrated several things in a full Olympic, of course. First that pop is in iron health. Second, to stay healthy there are times when it doesn’t even need a thorough renovation, as Styles makes classic English pop with hints of funk, neo-soul and rock. Third, not to mention much about love, it necessarily sounds hackneyed, and that Styles does not sing lyrics from the abyssal depth, but from the areas where the sun illuminates the sea and life is a smile rocked by the waves. Fourth, there is still room on stage for big bands of a lifetime, with their traditional sections and even reinforced with technologically powered turbo wind musicians. Fifth, the choreographies can be reduced to the movements and dances of the star, without more, as happened with Styles, a dominator without fuss, a loose dancer and without rules who makes dynamism his banner. Sixth, the show does not have to be dazzling if there is charisma in the star, and Styles, shown on six huge converging screens in the center of the stage, it was enough to wear tattoos -very naive the butterfly at the beginning of the belly- to avoid that nobody had to rack their brains with visual ideas and projections that would complement their figure. If we add to that the presence of women in the band, even on instruments as traditionally masculine as the drums, and they know how to take advantage of what the public throws on stage, like that LGTBI flag that once waved by Harry ended up on the head of a trumpet player, everyone can feel appealed and integrated into a show that knew how to take advantage of the extraordinary energy, dedication and joy of that vast youthful landscape.

He did twenty pieces, a repertoire somewhat longer than usual, with his latest album as the most represented and a sound that was thunderous among other things thanks to the merriment of the metals. He could have played Daylight, taking advantage of the fact that he was in Barcelona, ​​with those keyboards that evoke Ferran Palau, but he preferred Stockholm Syndrome, one of the two pieces he did by his ex-band of cool boys, One Direction. It may be that his speeches became long at times –that moment when the girl he wanted to read his academic notes seemed stretched, although just seeing Paula’s emotional face, from Bilbao, it already became shorter-, but underneath, Underground, there was a humor that led him to show off his pronunciation of good night Barcelona, ​​good night Catalonia and hello Spain, greetings that he repeated several times.

As said, a rascal with a blue vest with glitter to show his torso, with tattoos bunched up on his arms and others that emerged from his pants, tight without suffocating, allowing one to guess where and how they would end up in his lower part. And he did not change in his almost two hours of performance, open and closed with two extremes of his repertoire: Daydreaming, a pop-funk with Brothers Johnson in memory and the rocker Kiwi. Almost two hours of arms in fideuá plan, mobiles exhausting the battery and limitless joy with throats punished by euphoria. The beauty and enthusiasm of youth under the cloak of consumer pop, a show for the greater glory of idols who don’t seem self-absorbed. The dream of a nigth of summer.

