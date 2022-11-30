Former One Direction band members Liam Payne and Harry Styles They visited Machu Picchu together with their production team after finishing their show in Lima in 2014. The artists clearly wanted to make the most of their time and enjoy the amazing tourist sites in Peru.

Liam and Harry couldn’t resist taking a few pictures as they walked. Photo: Xposure

The stars of One Direction walked through Machu Picchu

In 2014, the British band One Direction came to Peru as part of their “Where we are” tour. What not many fans expected was that Harry Styles and Liam Payne would travel to Cusco on their day off to enjoy the tourist attractions in the area, including one of the seven wonders of the world: Machu Picchu.

Harry Styles presented his “Love on tour” in Lima

English singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles he heard the prayers of his Peruvian fans. The Grammy Award winner performed at the National Stadium on the night of Tuesday, November 29, as part of his world tour “Love on tour.” The opening act for the British artist was Koffee.

The songs that Harry Styles performed at the National Stadium

Finally, “Love on tour” by Harry Styles It took place in Lima, Peru. Peruvian fans of the former One Direction member had one of the best nights of their lives thanks to an incredible repertoire that made thousands vibrate at the National Stadium.