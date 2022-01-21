Harry Styles arrives in Peru with a concert that promises to be one of the best in 2022. The British singer, who achieved fame after being a member of the band One Direction, will perform on November 29 at the Jockey club. However, it is no longer possible to purchase tickets for the show through Teleticket.

Tickets sold out in a matter of hours. Peruvian fans lamented the news and flooded social networks with funny memes. Harry Styles and Teleticket became a trend.

Many of the singer’s followers asked the organizers that the concert be held at the National Stadium in order to increase the number of attendees.

Harry Styles: the funny memes after the tickets for his concert in Peru sold out. Photo: Twitter screenshots

Harry Styles concert in Peru: ticket prices

Ticket prices for the Harry Styles concert in Peru are:

Platinum Zone: S/ 559 (full price) / S/ 486.10 (15% Interbank discount)

VIP Zone: S/ 329 (full price) / S/ 286.10 (15% Interbank discount)

General Area: S/ 180 (full price) / S/ 156.60 (15% Interbank discount).

Who will be the opening act at the Harry Styles concert?

The opening act for the Harry Styles show in Lima and on his tour love on tour 2022 is the singer Koffee, a 21-year-old artist who is considered a promise of urban music, since she has already won a Grammy.