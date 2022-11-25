Mexico.- This Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25, Harry Styles will perform at concert on the occasion of his ‘Love Tour’For this reason, several lucky followers managed to find the popular British singer walking through the streets of the Mexico City.

Harry Styles He became one of the most prominent singers of recent times having been a member of the successful group, ‘One Direction’, which was made up of Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Stylesbut after its dissolution the latter did wonderfully as a soloist.

We recommend you read…

This Wednesday morning, the interpreter of ‘adore you‘ was captured by fans while taking a tour of the Mexico Citywho was wearing a change of casual clothes, which consisted of a navy blue sweater with white lines, black shorts and white tennis shoes, he was also not accompanied by his security team in an attempt to go unnoticed.

However, the people who ran into it freely managed to get some of it out of it. Photographs and get autographs from the 28-year-old actor, who recently released his movie ‘Do not worry honey’.

We recommend you read…

But the tour that Styles took for Chapultepec That was not all, but he also had the opportunity to go to the workshop house of a famous architect Mexican, Luis Barraganplace where the celebrity began to give autographs whom they approached.

Users on social networks began to spread the photos and videos that they managed to take from Harry, who made comments about how happy everyone was to have had the opportunity to meet the interpreter in person.

“The damn dream”, “Nooo, I was at the university”, “I’m so happy that the girls could meet him”, “As always so kind, we love him”, they commented.

It should be noted that his fans began to gather outside the hotel where the singer is staying, in addition to the fact that they are already camping and surrounding the “Foro Sol”, where he will carry out his presentation.

Via ticket master It was reported that today’s concert will begin at 8:00 p.m. in the center of the country.