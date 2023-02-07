ANDhe British stylist Harry Lambert began working with singer Harry Styles after the split from the One Direction group in 2015 and with it came a metamorphosis. Of the looks black YSL suit that the pop star wore in front of that boy band to the sequined Gucci jumpsuit in which she took the stage during her performance at Coachella in April, seven years of real life have passed, but almost a century of transgression in the world of fashion. The person responsible for this change, a man who was largely unknown until then, has become one of the most sought-after and most influential stylists on the planet.

Although it is not the first time that a musician wears a similar outfit (see Bowie or Elton John), Harry Lambert’s virtue has been to go beyond the barriers of the stage to sneak into the men’s closet and break gender stereotypes with colorful garments, pearl necklaces, striped jumpsuits and lots of sequins.

“We wanted to do something very eccentric and British. A bit Rock And Roll and a bit modern, ”Lambert explained about the style that Styles wore during his performance at the 2021 Grammys. looks in a cropped leather jacket and matching pants, teamed with a mint feather boa, all designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, made Harry Styles the sexiest man of the night and Harry Lambert is the stylist for the moment. Since then there have been many aesthetic surprises that ‘the Harrys’ have given us: from the jacket of patchwork from designer JW Anderson to the elegant tailored suit with a seventies-style oversized blue collared shirt and matching painted nails, which he wore at the Venice Film Festival for the presentation of Do not worry honeythe film directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Your style combination glamor from the 70s, with that aesthetic camp that humor and exaggeration in the way of dressing are given so much value are the keys of a stylist who has questioned the way men dress in the 21st century. During an interview with Sunday TimesLambert alluded to Henry VIII as a historical icon of that style camp: «There you have him, so feminine, so camp, so wild,” he joked, adding that he doesn’t understand how, somewhere along the way, being a man became, among other things, dressing as simply as possible. And he is willing to change it. «It is interesting because the boys know Balenciaga. They know about Prada. And they are interested in manicure. They are interested in getting ready. They are interested in everything related to the way they look. And I think girls find that attractive. Something has changed », he assures.

when harry met harry

After leaving One Direction, ‘the Harrys’ opted for a more feminine style and little by little Styles has been taking a parade of looks no gender. Her wool vests, her jumpsuits and her seventies touches are perfectly combined with an always impeccable manicure (she even has her own brand of cosmetics). A Gucci ambassador, the singer, who has also been seduced by Spanish designers such as Palomo Spain or Arturo Obegero from Asturias, has been the first man to star solo on the cover of Vogue USA behind Tyler Mitchell’s camera. Richard Gere, George Clooney, Ben Affleck or Justin Bieber also stopped by but always accompanied by women like Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bündchen, Penélope Cruz or Hailey Bieber.

“I don’t try to make my work have political messages,” Lambert explains. “What we do is not new. People have done this before: Prince, Bowie, Mick Jagger.” And he doesn’t need to do it. More and more men are joining the bandwagon of opening their wardrobes to options traditionally related to female tastes: the color pink, feathers, pearls… And all without losing one iota of their appeal as ‘handsome officers’.

Another great example? Brad Pitt. “We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up first.” With this sentence the actor described the looks of a jacket and skirt with a sexy bare calf that she wore during the presentation of her film Bullet Train In Berlin. His days of a classic patterned suit for the evening and a white T-shirt and jeans for the day are long gone, and now the 58-year-old actor is betting on a makeover: linens, bold colours, embroidered shirts and yellow sneakers. … Your secret? Like Styles, Pitt has a new stylist: Haans Nicholas Mott, the creator of his comfortable, carefree and genderless style, now also one of the most influential men in the world of fashion.