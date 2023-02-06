Harry Styles swept last night at the 65th Grammy Awards. The looks that the British singer chose for the occasion had, in different ways, a common component: shine.

Upon her arrival, she walked the red carpet in a custom-made EGONLAB x Swarovski jumpsuit set with 250,000 crystals. The brand explains that it is a unique piece that transcribes Harry’s aura and his intrepid approach to fashion: “The powerful color combination is a visual metaphor for his personality, his commitment to self-expression and total acceptance. We work with Swarovski crystals as they seem to come to life when light dances across their surface in a mesmerizing show. It’s like a window into another world, a world of pure magic and wonder.”

The jumpsuit, with a square neckline that falls below Styles’s chest, revealed his tattoos. The suit is reminiscent of some of the most iconic styles from his latest Love On Tour: the Gucci rainbow jumpsuit that he wore to Coachella last year and the Spanish firm Arturo Obegero suit that the singer shows off in the music video for As It Was.

For his performance, he once again trusted EGONLAB. This time it was a sequined and fringed jumpsuit, confetti-style with iridescent strips that the brand had already shown in the men’s autumn-winter 2024 collection. Valentino has also used it in a dress in his latest haute couture show.

The singer made the stage of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles vibrate with the interpretation of his hit As It Was. Dancing and moving non-stop, with the help of a revolving stage, the costume took on a new dimension.

Styles, who was nominated for six Grammys, won the award for Best Album of the Year with his third album Harry’s House. “This album has been, from start to finish, the greatest experience of my life,” she said, calling it “the greatest joy.”