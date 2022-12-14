Jaime Bayley He does not miss the opportunity to tell a good story and one of the last experiences he had on his recent trip to Chile, in which he was accompanied by his wife Silvia Núñez del Arco and their daughter, was no exception. What caught the attention of his story was that he had to do directly with the youthful pop idol. Harry Styleswho, he assured, had a warm meeting with his wife in a luxurious hotel in the aforementioned country.

In one of his latest columns, the popular ‘Sniper’ recounted how a subtle accident led to his partner being able to meet the interpreter of “Watermelon sugar”. It turned out that Silvia forgot her belongings at the lodging and, because of this, she missed her return flight to Miami.

Did Harry Styles sleep in Jaime Bayly’s bed?

However, that did not discourage her, because the next day was the concert of one of her favorite artists in the whole world: Harry Styles. But that was not all. According to Bayly’s account in his writing, the British musician occupied the suite in which, days before, he had been installed.

“ Harry Styles is sleeping in your bed! Harry Styles is sleeping a few steps from my bed! I can’t believe it! ”, Silvia told Bayly by phone. The circumstances made the television host jealous, as she had never heard his partner so excited to meet a celebrity.

Jaime Bayly recounted a meeting between his wife Silvia Núñez del Arco and the musician Harry Styles. Photo: composition/AFP/RPP

He even came to think that the writer had orchestrated his plan to forget his various articles in the hotel room where they were staying in order to miss his flight on purpose and be able to meet the celebrity.

However, instead of fighting, he chose to relax and be happy for the mother of his daughter. “It was better to take it with humor”, Bayly wrote in another section of his column.

Harry Styles’ message to Jaime Bayly

Silvia also told him that she was able to run into the former One Direction member in some hotel facilities, such as the pool and gym. They were able to talk and the famous man invited her to her show in Chile.

Already at midnight, after the presenter hosted his “Bayly” program, he received a message from his wife that included a video of Harry Styles himself sending him greetings. In the clip, the artist mentioned how sweet and cool Silvia Núñez was.

“ You are very lucky to have Silvia in your life. Harry told the novelist. The next day, Silvia was able to attend Harry’s show at the Bicentennial Stadium in La Florida and she was more than satisfied by the experience.

Jaime Bayly and his wife Silvia Nuñez del Arco have been in a relationship for more than 10 years. He knows the difference between their ages. Photo: composition by Jazmin Ceras/La República/captura/Instagram/@snunezdelarco

How old is the journalist Jaime Bayly?

Jaime Bayley He is currently 57 years old. . The iconic television presenter was born on February 19, 1965, in Lima, Peru. His parents are Jaime Bayly Llona and Doris Mary Letts.

Jaime Bayly is also a journalist, author of several novels, such as “Don’t tell anyone”. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/CM/La República

At which university did Jaime Bayly study?

The journalist was part of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP). In said university, Jaime Bayley studied the degree of Law. However, the communicator did not finish his studies in law and, instead of him, he dedicated himself to the perdiosimo.

Jaime Bayly briefly studied Law at PUCP, but later dropped out to dedicate himself to journalism. Photo: AFP

Who is Silvia Núñez, wife of Jaime Bayly?

The current wife of Jaime Bayley, Silvia Núñez Del Arco Vidal, is a 33-year-old Peruvian writer, who at the age of 21 was able to present her first book “What others don’t see”. She became known in the world of entertainment after her romance with the well-known journalist and as a result of her love they have an 11-year-old daughter.

Jaime Bayly celebrates Father’s Day with SIlvia Nuñez. Photo: Instagram

How did Jaime Bayly and Silvia Núñez meet?

Silvia Núñez and Jaime Bayly met on the program “El francotirador” and according to what the couple told, the taste between them was instantaneous. At that time, the writer was only 20 years old and they both had a partner.

“I saw her and never before had I felt that love could be a withering bolt that falls on your head or, to be more corny, a crush that pierces your heart,” the journalist commented at the time.