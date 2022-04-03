In 2010 one of the last boybands most successful worldwide: one direction. Although the band did not last long, today, the former member who has stood out the most after his time in the group is Harry Styles, because he continued with his musical career with his own successful style. .

Talent as an actor

Harry Styles, who is also a composer, gave himself the opportunity to explore new paths in cinema. In 2021 he had a small role in Eternals playing Eros, who is expected to have a more notable place in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and another in Dunkirk. Styles is about to release a film with Florence Pugh under the direction of Olivia Wilde.

Don’t worry Harry

“Don’t worry Darling” is a psychological thriller that will have moments very erotic and also violent . While “My Policeman” is in the post-production phase, a story from the 50’s where two men fall in love and one of them, the policeman, must marry a woman to maintain a suitable image for the institution.

Harry Styles, who is also a composer, gave himself the opportunity to explore new paths in cinema. Photo: NPR.

YOU CAN SEE: Remake of “The crow” will star Bill Skarsgard, the clown Pennywise in “It”

complicated scenes

During a recent interview with Capital FM radio, the actor spoke about it warning whether or not it was convenient to watch those movies with the family . Styles joked that maybe he should do a different movie or change his scenes so that fans could see it in the company of his parents because of the kind of stuff he filmed since they both have nudity and explicit moments.

“I think it depends a lot on who you’re working with and what the situation is. All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship with the people that I was working with and that was the first thing, so that’s fine, everything was discussed and everything was very good. Above the filming, above anything that’s going on, there’s the cameras, there’s you, and we’re doing this together,” Styles told the radio.

Future plans

It was recently learned that Harry Styles would be part of the main cast of the new version of “nosferatu” which would be carried out by Robert Eggers, however, due to scheduling issues he had to abandon the project. On the other hand, it has been rumored that he would also be considered for “Dune 2″. Meanwhile, it is expected that “Don’t worry Darling” hits theaters in September of this year.

Trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling”