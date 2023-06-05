Not only does superstar Harry Styles like to look back in his music, his infectious flamboyant-feminine clothing style is also full of references to the past. The dress code for his concerts is also retro: exuberant and free. Fans are going wild. Heart glasses, back pockets with a large H and S, cowboy hats, glitter stones along eyebrows. Polka dots are also real Styles favorites. And: psychedelic prints, hearts, flowers – in hair and on dresses. Boas come in all colors and there are live watermelons, strawberries and bananas walking around, referencing the fruit in his songs.

After a major world tour, British pop sensation Harry Styles, who lives in Los Angeles, is back in Amsterdam. Last July stood his Love On Tour already in the Ziggo Dome. Style’s beautiful album Harry’s House, with cleverly crafted songs (tintelhits and soft rockers) in which a deep admiration for seventies and eighties music resounded, had just been released. Grown into one of the biggest names in pop music, the singer now quietly sells out the Arena three times. Monday and Tuesday are the other shows.

For the primal fans of Harry Styles, especially young girls, the anticipation starts early; sifting through setlists, the socials and forums. And then comes the early stadium bivouacking – food, sunscreen and phone chargers to hand. Inside you have to find the best spot against the crush barriers; the catwalk runs through the room like a square.

Text signs

The front audience boxes have location names from Styles songs. Like Johnny’s Place (from ‘Love of My Life’), the most expensive section, right in front of the stage. If the support act for the fun indie rockers Wet Leg unfortunately only slightly appeals – is it that hazy stadium sound? – work can still be done on attractive ‘signs’, the text signs that can be held high. Request songs, like his latest, rather heavy rock song ‘Medicine’. Or a funny question (“What would be a red flag in a relationship?”). And, more desperately: “My friends had train problems, can you check if they are there?”

Yes, that blocked train traffic, what a downer. The concert starts later this Sunday evening. Halfway through the show, the shocking message follows that train transport to Amsterdam has come to a complete standstill: worried fans therefore leave the concert prematurely. It will be your first concert.

The show in the Arena is otherwise almost the same festive and blissful as last year, with a handful of other songs and a different opening; the pleasant ‘Daydreaming’. The energetic singer dressed in pastel shades (who can have salmon leather pants!) lavishly sprinkles his musical pixie dust, intoxicating his audience in no time with the warm soft pop.

Read also: Harry Styles says hello to yesterday from the present



Standout

The six-piece band, dressed in yellow overalls, plays the show a bit more dutifully – after all, number so many. But drummer Sarah Jones is a star. And the extra brass instruments are also a valuable addition, especially in ‘Late Night Talking’.

Showman Styles has a good voice. He hangs up his guitar for his love hunger in ‘Golden’, and ‘She’ also stands out in intensity. He does his unconcernedly quirky dances with his eyes closed, blows kisses and, involving just about everyone in the Arena, selectively pulls through his three albums plus an oldie (‘That’s What Makes You Beautiful’) that refers to his former boy band success with One Direction.

His Styles’ funky nostalgic style is fun for everyone, there’s no escaping it. In the front section, where there is an unexpected amount of space to run back and forth between the stage and the catwalk, it becomes a war of attrition. We had just danced hard, now everyone is crying. The worn ‘Fine Line’ is ‘just too much’, young fans sob.

Blend everything

It is clear: as a Styles fan you go through a rainbow of emotions throughout the evening. Dancing, screaming, filming, jumping, hugging, filming again, crying (the acoustic ‘Matilda’) and then quickly running down the catwalk again. And then there’s quite a to-do list: everything blaring along, regular dances (also a polonaise) and yes, dog barking – it’s a ‘thing’.

Styles steams through to a strong final. The intense ‘Sign of the Times’ is a classic, what a beautiful pop song. Guitars howl in rocker ‘Kiwi’, while lucky bombs explode in the audience during ‘As It Was’.

The resilience and connection that Styles aims for in his feel-good show comes across. The fact that he invariably helps fans come out of the closet every show, with a rainbow flag and a special song, remains moving. And the circlepits formed at ‘Satellite’? Perhaps the sweetest out there.