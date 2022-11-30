After waiting several hours, Harry Styles was present on the stage of the National Stadium to offer a long-awaited concert that has been postponed since 2020. The artist appeared in front of thousands of fans who sold out the tickets to his show in a matter of hours and, since nights before this 29th of November, they camped at the sports venue in search of the best possible location.

His departure was as expected by his fans, because the whole place went dark and the chords of the song “Golden” began. A few seconds after the start, the lights came on and the interpreter made his fans delirious with his presence. Video: Twitter Harry Styles Peru.