Harry Styles He did not stop surprising his Peruvian fans at his concert at the National Stadium, because after leaving a message in Spanish, his band played one of the most representative songs of Peruvian cumbia. With a keyboard that rumbled the stage, the attendees were surprised to hear the notes of “Cariñito” and generated a wild applause.

This is not the first time that a similar event has happened, as Bad Bunny did the same during one of his two presentations on Lima soil by including “Contigo Perú” among his song list. VIDEO: Twitter Karen_Bet10