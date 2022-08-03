The Harry Styles concert in Lisbon was once again one to remember. Not only because the popular singer made it a party as always, also because something very special suddenly happened. Fan Carl caught the star’s attention with his banner and asked if he could sing two sentences for his girlfriend. Unwittingly, Styles agrees, until Carl suddenly proposes to his girlfriend. The result was a room full of screaming fans: “She says yes!”

