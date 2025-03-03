The Tokyo marathon This Sunday has had an unexpected corridor in its streets: Harry Styles. The British singer has been one of the more than 37,000 participants of the race, in which he has left some Spectacular records When crossing the finish line in just under three and a half hours.

A total of 3:24:07 has taken the former One Direction, 31, to travel the 42.2 kilometers of the test this Sunday, with an average rhythm of 4:51 per kilometer. In addition, Styles completed the first part of the test at 1:42:03, while his time in the second half was 1:42:04, which speaks of his regularity.

It was Tadese Takele who took the victory in the Japanese race: At 22, the Ethiopian athlete got his first title by beating his best personal time at the end of the race at 2:03:23, just 28 seconds ahead of the Ethiopian of RESA GELETA (2:03:51). For his part, Keniano Vincent Kipkemoi repeated third place and closed the Tokyo podium with a time of 2:04:00.

In the female category, Sutume Kebede30, he managed to revalidate title at the end of the test at 2:16:31, only 25 seconds ahead of the Kenyan Winfridah Moraawhich crossed the goal at 2:16:56. The Ethiopian Hawi Feyssa It was in third position after finishing the marathon with a time of 2:17:00 on a sunny and hot day.