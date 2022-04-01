They don’t let go! Yes alright harry styles moved his followers by premiering the video clip of “As it was”, some netizens assure that the rhythmic base of the song is the same as the song “El profe”, by the Argentine group Miranda! and that the English singer would have committed plagiarism.

What did Miranda fans say! about the Harry Styles song?

Through Twitter, the fans of Ale Sergi and Juliana Gattas, known for forming the pop duo Miranda!, carefully examined the beginning of the new song by Harry Styles and compared it with the iconic theme of the Argentine group. Some of them even claimed that it was plagiarism.

Comments like “Hey, you’re going to come in, Miranda’s lawyer” and “I want him in jail, not with Miranda” went viral on the platform. However, this topic has been the subject of debate, since there is another group of users that denies these accusations.

What is known about this new Harry Styles song?

“As it was” is the first advance of the third solo album in the career of Harry Styles, which will be called “Harry’s House”. The song, which was made in collaboration with Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, will belong to the album that already has a release date: next May 20.

For his part, the Ukrainian director Tanu Muino was also encouraged to tell his experience when recording this audiovisual proposal together with the former member of One Direction. “Shooting (this video clip) was bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of shooting, my country Ukraine was invaded. So you can imagine the crazy emotions we had while filming. My Ukraine team and I put a lot of love into this video, and you can see it on the screen,” he noted.