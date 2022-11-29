Harry Styles, a former member of One Direction, will perform in our country on November 29 as part of his “Love on tour 2022” tour. Since its announcement, this news has caused great joy among its followers.

However, not everything is happiness among his fans, since many of them reported being victims of different threats from fila resellers who have been camping hours before the concert.

And not only that. Unfortunately, the eagerness and desire that they may have to see their favorite singers often makes them fall into the hands of unscrupulous scammers who pretend to be resellers by taking advantage of those who are looking for tickets by other means after running out of official sales and even for a space in line.

“Hello, I want to make a complaint, I am a fan of Harry Styles, whose concert is this Tuesday, November 29, and they have already been camping, but they are more resellers than fans,” said a follower who denounced being a victim of intimidation by people unscrupulous, who tries to take advantage of the situation.

“These resellers intimidate us, my group has already been threatened and they are very afraid. Most of us are women and we are very afraid that they will do something to us. We have called the Police and Serenazgo, but they do nothing, we are afraid that they will do something to us “ narrowed.

The complainant contacted La República to report that Richar Castellanos is one of the resellers who is threatening her.

“As I mentioned, there are more resellers than fans. Even, to try to get them to leave us alone, we wanted to establish a list with the number of tents, but in the end they wanted to get in and we want to defend our place, but we are afraid that they will carry out their threats, ”he added.

Other scams

This is not the first complaint related to the problem of ticket resale. In February of this year, the authorities received reports from different users who were scammed on Facebook when trying to buy tickets. These cases occurred mainly through Marketplace, a space in which people can advertise their products for free and sell them without paying commission to anyone.

The main modality is that of the deposit to the step. In other words, scammers create fake profiles and lure their victims with fraudulent posts so that they deposit all or part of the cost of the tickets by promising that they will eventually receive a PDF with the printed ticket.