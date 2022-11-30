Harry Styles was presented this Tuesday, November 29 at night before thousands of fans who packed the National Stadium to enjoy their best hits. The man born in the United Kingdom generated great expectations in the Peruvian public, who sold out the tickets in hours and even camped on the outskirts of the José Díaz to be as close as possible to his idol.

And if his presence was not enough, the interpreter of “Golden” surprised his followers when he paused to leave them a message in Spanish. The artist did his best and the public knew how to appreciate it. “Good night, Peru! I am very happy to be here for the second time”, the Briton is heard saying. VIDEO: Twitter DACORP16