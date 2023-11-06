There is something rotten in England, to paraphrase Shakespeare’s Hamlet. And who knows what the great playwright would have written today on the events of the English royal house which does not seem to have peace, even now on the eve of an important event, the king’s 75th birthday, a round figure which the monarch would have wanted to celebrate in family harmony, even with the prodigal son Harry, finally home to make the long-awaited peace. But that won’t be the case. Harry declined the invitation and will not be there next Tuesday, November 14th when his father will blow out the candles at various celebrations, some public such as the two “afternoon tea” receptions at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire and Highgrove, Scotland. in Gloucestershire, his beloved country estate, a place that has always acted as a shield for his love with Camilla. And in the family reunion, a soirée, at Clarence House, his official residence when he still aspired to the throne, and which in practice has remained so given that the couple only uses Buckingham Palace for official occasions, maintaining the most intimate hearth here. On the other hand, Clarence House, furnished for the royal couple by Robert Kime, is about 120 meters from the palace. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also wanted to live there but Winston Churchill, then prime minister, didn’t let them. Atavistic walls that were supposed to guard the peace found in the family and which instead will have to contain King Charles’ disappointment for a collective embrace that will not happen, postponed until no one knows when. A friend of Charles told the Sunday Times: “When the King comes to the end of another successful working day and thinks of his family, he will always have a pang in his heart over a problem he has not yet been able to solve.” . This is the second time Harry has avoided his father so blatantly. In September he declined the king’s offer to join him at Balmoral on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, despite him being on a visit to Britain. Instead he went alone to Windsor, to St George’s Chapel where his grandmother rests. An affectionate gesture from a nephew but also a challenge to the rest of the royal family.

Queen Camilla certainly won’t tear her clothes for this absence, given that she still hasn’t forgiven her stepson for having depicted her in his book Spare as the evil stepmother of fairy tales (“a dangerous woman” capable of manipulating the press in her favor and against of him).

But Harry is determined not to retreat from his position until his wife Meghan, considered “unwelcome” at family gatherings, is accepted back into the family. On the other hand, no one can forget how he attempted to implode the monarchy, painting its members as “racists”, people closed in their little ancient world made up of absurd rules and privileges. In short, Harry wants an apology. But since Camilla also demands the same, it seems that better times are far ahead.

And even the distance between the brothers, Harry and William, has not yet been bridged. And even if, as always, women are blamed in these family feuds, it seems that the most stubborn is William himself who has never tolerated unruly, or free, behavior depending on Harry’s point of view. Contesting him for not having and not taking on, unlike him, the responsibilities imposed by rank and role. “They always forgave him everything,” he would have told a friend, “unlike what they do with me and Kate.” And it seems that when referring to him he does not say “my brother”, but the Duke of Sussex, the title granted to him by his grandmother shortly before his marriage to Meghan.

Charles still hopes that Harry will surprise him and show up at his party where the guest list will tell us a lot about the new balance of power in the Windsor house. Clarence House shares the same garden with St. James’s Palace, where the Queen Mother used to host lunches under two weeping willows. And on Tuesday evening they will be weepier than usual, it is difficult for a father to celebrate when a son is missing. Even if you are a king.