According to some rumors, Prince Harry would be very busy with his memorial in which he will talk a lot about his mother, Lady Diana. The Duke of Sussex would have received an advance of 15 million pounds. The editors are lobbying for the prince to reveal the identity of the person of the Royal Family who allegedly had racist behavior towards his wife Meghan, at the time pregnant with little Archie.

In the last months Harry and Meghan they seemed to have put aside resentment and hatred towards the Royal Familylooking for a rapprochement.

Just a few days ago the indiscretion according to which i Dukes of Sussex they intend to spend Christmas in the United Kingdom with the queen, but it already seems unlikely, and not only due to the alleged hostility of William, the brother of Harry.

The Duke of Sussex is writing his memoir which will be released next year for the Penguin Random House. There would be an advance of 15 million pounds (about 20 million dollars) on the plate.

The work of writing, in which Harry he should be joined by an important ghost writer, he would be involving him much more than expected.

Will Harry reveal the racist’s identity at court?

Furthermore, the publishers are lobbying him for the second child of Carlo And Lady Diana put on paper the name of the member of the royal family who would make racist comments about the color of the child’s skin Archie while Meghan she was pregnant.

The accusation was launched precisely by Harry and Meghan in the now famous scandal interview given to Oprah Winfrey and also broadcast in Italy in March.

Insiders fear that the Duke of Sussex can use his next memoir to expose the family member who has been targeted by their statements to Winfrey, but for the moment remained unknown.

What is known for now, and has been anticipated by the same Harry, is that the prince will talk a lot about his mother, his parents’ marriage and his breakup.

Many at court are afraid that, in one way or another, that book could be very damaging to Carlo, future king, and for his wife (in second marriage) Camilla. And probably some of the other gods too Windsor.

