There Royal family, and all its stories, fascinate millions of people both English and non-English. In fact, England's most beloved family is known throughout the world. For some time now, we have been talking about Prince Harry and Megan, his wife. THE spousesafter distancing themselves from the royal family, they would also recently change the surname of their two children Lilybet And Archie. This choice would seem to be a sign of rapprochement with the royal family. Today, it seems that Harry is getting closer to real peace, at least for the moment. In fact it seems that, after the recent health problems of King Charles IIIHarry wants to get closer to the family.

Harry reconnects with the royal family

According to several sources, Harry he would be inclined to get closer to his family. In fact, according to some acquaintances, the leader of Sussex it would have said:

“I would return to my homeland to temporarily help with royal duties.”

The delicate situation of King Charles III, and Kate Middleton's scheduled operation would have led Harry to have an about-face. Megan and her husband crossed the Atlantic to speak with King Charles III for 45 minutes.

Despite the change of surname for their children, Meghan and Harry, they seem very intent on resuming relations with the royals. In fact, in an interview given to Good Morning America, on Friday 16 February, Harry said:

“I love my family”

King Charles III

A phrase simple, which tells and contains many events. The English fans, very passionate about the events of the royal family, took two sides factions.

Harry and Megan

In fact, there are those who believe that this rapprochement is only for convenience and those who think it is due and written for some time. In any case, the nearness to King Charles III IAt this moment, it is fundamental. Only facts could confirm citizens' hypotheses. There are those who believe the royal family wouldn't be thrilled about this choice sudden. What seems certain is that Meghan will remain at Harry's side whatever his decision, what is certain is that peace would be possible, but not so quickly.