Even though Hogwarts Legacy will give us the opportunity to walk the halls of the school of magic and wizardry, Harry Potter, the protagonist of this iconic series, will not be part of the story, since this adventure takes place decades before his birth. Nevertheless, It seems that we would see one of the ancestors of the boy who lived.

Despite the fact that at the moment there is no official information, the user known as Arktix shared a video where he points out that one of Harry Potter’s ancestors would be part of the adventure of Hogwarts Legacy. How did you come to this conclusion? Well, for a couple of days the trophies of the game have been circulating, and one of these makes a clear reference to the Deathly Hallows.

As you may remember, these are three objects that play a big role in the final battle between Harry and Voldemort. One of these is the invisibility cloak, which has been inherited from generation to generation among the Potters. Thus, Arktix has pointed out that at some point in the history of Hogwarts Legacy, we will meet one of the ancestors of the protagonist of the bookswho will lend us this Relic to fulfill a mission.

Considering the time in which it takes place Hogwarts Legacy, It has been pointed out that Henry Potter, Harry’s great-grandfather, would be the one. However, the birth of this character takes place shortly after the events of the game in the wizarding world canon. We can only wait and see if this theory becomes a reality.

We remind you that Hogwarts Legacy Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10. On related topics, you can check out our Hands-On of the game here. Similarly, you will not be able to change houses or wands on your adventure.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​seeing one of Harry Potter’s ancestors sounds like an interesting detail. If this comes true, it is very likely that it will be a side mission that could well appear at the end of the adventure, as a way of closing this chapter in the magical world.

Via: Arktix