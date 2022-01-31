Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, launched in 2019 by Niantic, has officially stopped.

In November, the developer behind Pokémon Go announced in a blog post by Harry Potter: Wizards Unite that the title would be removed from all mobile device stores, which happened just today. This means that the game is officially closed, so you will no longer be able to use it.

Here is the old Niantic statement when he announced the closure of the game:

When we launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, our vision was to allow players to experience the wizarding world in the real world as they go out and explore their neighborhoods. Over the years, millions of witches and wizards around the world have embarked on adventures, teaming up to keep the magic hidden away in the wizarding world. During this time, players have also worked alongside Hermione and Harry to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the London Five and are now on the verge of ending the Calamity.

Today, however, any owner of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will have received this message on his mobile:

Wizards and witches We have enjoyed venturing with you over the past few years. Together we have helped keep the hidden magic safe in the wizarding world and joined forces to unravel the mysteries of Calamity. We have made the difficult decision to close Harry Potter: Wizards Unite starting January 31, 2022. Thank you for joining us on this journey. – The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite team

Last year Niantic also announced its policies regarding in-game currencies, refunds and what would happen if the player still had the app installed on their mobile. when the title would finally stop.

In fact, in December, Niantic disabled the ability to make in-app purchases, the company said it would not refund users “unless otherwise required by law“. Also with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite discontinued, users can still take advantage of other apps made by Niantic, for example, its success Pokémon Go, the game Pikmin recently launched and a new adventure on the way Transformers in augmented reality.

We also remind fans of the wizard with glasses, who will soon be able to console themselves with Hogwarts Legacy, at least according to a rumor.