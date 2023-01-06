‘Harry Potter’ will have its own coin to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the publication of ‘The Sorcerer’s Stone’. / Reuters

The boy who survived the darkest wizard of all time managed to captivate an entire generation. To this day, the premiere of one of the most famous film sagas and, of course, the publication of his books continues to be celebrated throughout the world. Lovers of ‘Harry Potter’ will surely know the large number of products that many stores offer in their windows, but it doesn’t stop there. The magician has crossed the screen and his face can be found on a special coin.

You will no longer be able to talk about Harry Potter to refer to a fictional character, now you can also find it in money. The Royal Mint, the institution in charge of manufacturing British currency, will create a special edition of

50 pence coinsin which the engraved portrait of the young magician will appear.

25th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’



It seems like yesterday when a new story about the most famous wizard of all time was released and bookstores around the world were filled with JK Rowling’s books. Although it can no longer be rewritten, this story is still very much alive and present to many. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the publication of the first of the novels in the saga, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (1997), an effort has been made to celebrate it with these special coins.

This book reached more than 120 million copies sold, has served as a benchmark in youth fantasy literature and marked the beginning of one of the highest-grossing film franchises in film history. The first coin has already been engraved and on it appears a portrait of Harry, the work of illustrator Jim Kay. “I haven’t been able to assimilate it yet,” the author commented on the fact that his illustration will appear on the official currency of the United Kingdom.

50 pence coin to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the publication of 'The Philosopher's Stone'.



AFP



In addition to this design, there will be a series of special coins in the collection that will reflect a lightning bolt and a number 25. For the most fanatical, there will be coins that show Albus Dumbledore, Hogwarts school and the Hogwarts Express, the train in which each Harry and his faithful friends were off to another year of adventures.

The seven novels published in more than 70 countries and the eight film adaptations have helped create an authentic universe that gathers thousands of fans around the world. The actor who played Hogwarts’ best ranger and Harry’s most affable friend, Robbie Coltrane, recently deceased, left a message about the Harry Potter legacy gaining strength once again. “They will still see each other in 50 years. Though I won’t be around anymore, but Hagrid will.” Lovers of this saga will continue to bring Harry Potter to life for many years. These coins are yet another tribute to one of the most famous stories in literature and cinema.