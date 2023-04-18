













Harry Potter will have a new Quiditch video game and this is what you should know

“Fans have been asking for a Quidditch game for a long time, and we’ve been working with Unbroken Studios for several years to create gameplay that lives up to their expectations.“said David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Games.

The president of Warner Bros. Games calls players to participate in this limited test for video game testing. Those in charge of this video game are the Unbroken studio, under the Portkey Games label. If you want to try this title, you have to go to the next link.

What is the Unbroken study?

Warner Bros. Games revealed that that Unbroken Studios is a team made up of 100 developers who have experience in the world of video games and have worked on leading franchises in the industry.

They are already ten years old, they have 2 games for PC and mobile and now they also help with the game of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League of Rocksteady Studios. Now it’s a matter of seeing how this new Harry Potter title dedicated to the sport of Quidditch is doing.

This is not the first Harry Potter Quidditch video game

The direct precedent of a Quidditch video game dedicated to Harry Potter is a title that came out in the days of PS2, Game Cube and Xbox. In that game you experienced all the complexity and exciting challenge of this magical sport involving two teams of seven players who fly on broomsticks and play four balls simultaneously.

You control all positions on a team, including three Chasers trying to score with the Quaffle, two Beaters controlling the dangerous Bludgers, the Keeper guarding the goal, and the Seeker chasing the Golden Snitch. It was an experience that, while not perfect, was enjoyed by many players in its time.

