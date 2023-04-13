It had already been talked about and the rumors gradually multiplied, but the official announcement has finally arrived: Harry Potter it will be one Original TV series Max. This was revealed by a teaser trailer released today on Youtube, in which we actually see little, but just enough to show that the series exists, and is in production.

In the short film it is only announced that it will be a TV series, with the following images showing dozens of candles light up one after the other to create the writing that we know so well, shiny as never before, and col Hogwarts castle to act as a background.

It is therefore an entirely new product that will become part of the Wizarding World, the first ever TV series dedicated to the brand, and which was defined in the video description a “faithful adaptation of the iconic books”.

The first comments on the net seem enthusiastic, and many fans of the most famous wizard in the world are wondering to what extent this adaptation will be able to reflect Rowling’s words, in addition to the sensations given by the printed paper.

For now we don’t have big news about it, but more details about the first Harry Potter TV series will most likely be released in the next few hours – or days. In the meantime, as usual, we leave you with the teaser trailer attached to the article.