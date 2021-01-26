After the portal The Hollywood Reporter (THR) announced that Harry Potter would have a live action series for HBO Max, thousands of people were excited about the idea of ​​seeing their favorite characters on the streaming platform. The news page reported that WarnerMedia started conversations with different writers to produce a show in the series created by JK Rowling.

However, WarnerMedia Studios Communications Director, Johanna Fuentes, denied the rumors through his Twitter account: “There is no Harry Potter series in development in the studio or on the streaming platform.” .

Johanna Fuentes denied that there is the possibility of a Harry Potter series. Photo: Twitter capture

The expansion of the world of Harry Potter It would still be a priority for Warner Bros, as the eight films have grossed more than $ 7 billion around the world. However, the company is focused on producing and expanding Fantastic Animals, films that have been well received by the public.

The possibility of a series of the famous magician being made is likely, since within the narrative of JK Rowling there are different stories that a series could adapt. From the era after Voldemort’s defeat at the Battle of Hogwarts or a story set in the 70s and 80s, where the generation of Harry’s parents were students at magic school.