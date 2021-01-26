After the portal The Hollywood Reporter (THR) announced that Harry Potter would have a live action series for HBO Max, thousands of people were excited about the idea of seeing their favorite characters on the streaming platform. The news page reported that WarnerMedia started conversations with different writers to produce a show in the series created by JK Rowling.
However, WarnerMedia Studios Communications Director, Johanna Fuentes, denied the rumors through his Twitter account: “There is no Harry Potter series in development in the studio or on the streaming platform.”.
The expansion of the world of Harry Potter It would still be a priority for Warner Bros, as the eight films have grossed more than $ 7 billion around the world. However, the company is focused on producing and expanding Fantastic Animals, films that have been well received by the public.
The possibility of a series of the famous magician being made is likely, since within the narrative of JK Rowling there are different stories that a series could adapt. From the era after Voldemort’s defeat at the Battle of Hogwarts or a story set in the 70s and 80s, where the generation of Harry’s parents were students at magic school.
Movies and series, latest news:
.