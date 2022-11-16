“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” kicked off one of the most successful film franchises in recent years. Based on the book by JK Rowling, it told the origin of the ‘boy who survived’ and today the fans are celebrating because he is 21 years old.

Now, the head of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, is eager to work with the writer on new installments, be they movies or series, destined for the HBO Max streaming platform.

In an interview for Variety, actor Ralph Fiennes mentioned that he would play Voldemort again for a long time if Warner Bros. or Rowling called him on to join future projects. “There is no question about it,” he emphasized.

At the moment, it has not been reported that they are developing productions focused on the villain, but there are constant meetings to evaluate what ideas are viable to expand the “Harry Potter” universe.

Previously, the CEO of Warner Bros., Ann Sarnoff, told The Hollywood Reporter that she would love to develop more original series of the franchise: “We speak regularly with JK Rowling (…) Everything we do has to be faithful to the canon and the spirit”.

What is “Harry Potter 1” about?

Harry is an orphan boy who discovers on his eleventh birthday that he is the son of two powerful wizards, for which he is summoned to train his magic at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It is there that he meets his two best friends, Ron and Hermione, who will help him discover the truth about the mysterious death of his parents.