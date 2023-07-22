WAnyone who has seen the Harry Potter films will be familiar with the images of the Hogwarts Express and its scenic route. In Scotland, journeys with an old train on the route have been temporarily suspended, the operator West Coast Railways said in a statement on its website on Friday. The reason for this is security concerns that need to be clarified.

Dubbed ‘The Jacobite’, the train normally runs twice a day on the route that runs from the town of Fort William to Mallaig on the west coast. The train also crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct – a scenery that is also known from the “Harry Potter” films.

According to the British news agency PA, the journeys with the “Jacobite” train were already suspended on July 15 after a supervisory authority discovered problems during an inspection that are now to be solved. The company wrote that passengers who had already booked tickets were informed by email or, if possible, by SMS. Tickets for the canceled trips should be refunded.