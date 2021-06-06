The first adaptation of Harry Potter landed in theaters in 2001. From that moment, the story starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Y Rupert grint It has become an indelible memory for millions of people. Even the antagonists left a mark on the memory of the fans.

During the opening campaign for the new Harry Potter store in New York, People magazine spoke with Tom felton (Draco Malfoy), who He confessed that he would be willing to resume his character, or anyone else related to the Malfoy family, in some future project.

“If you ask me if I’m going to dye myself blonde again to be Draco, absolutely. Either (him or Lucius). I’ll play Draco’s son if you really want to! Any chance to be a Malfoy again will be very welcome. (…) I feel that if someone else played (Draco), I would feel a bit possessive, ”said the 33-year-old actor.

Will there be a reunion for the anniversary of Harry Potter?

In November of this year, it will be two decades since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first feature film of the saga. Therefore, a question jumps to the table Will we have a reunion?

For now, as reported by People, Felton said that he maintains constant communication with several of his former co-stars. “The other day I was talking to Rupert, Daniel and Emma separately and I said, ‘Twenty years, can you imagine?’

“We’re all a little amazed that it’s (even) more popular (now). We are a bit surprised by that. We are certainly excited, and it makes us feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first movie, “he added.