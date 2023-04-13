There television series Of Harry Potter And official: the announcement has just arrived from Warner Bros., who spoke of a show available for streaming on the platform HBO Maxwith JK Rowling serving as executive producer.

The project had already been revealed in a 2021 report which spoke precisely of a Harry Potter television series arriving on HBO Max, but now it’s official and with it the first details of a production that aims to be quite faithful to the novels.

Clearly the cast will be completely newalso because Warner Bros. spoke of a ten-year commitment and therefore very young interpreters will be needed in order to tell the growth path of Harry, Ron, Hermione and all the other characters.

After the great success of Hogwarts Legacy, with 12 million copies sold in two weeks, projects related to Rowling’s franchise continue to arrive, in this case a television reboot with undoubted potential.