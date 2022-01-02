This meeting of magicians after 20 years has brought surprises. Among these are the platonic loves, which only remained in that and transcended more as a love of best friends and even brothers.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson as Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Only a few days ago we learned that Emma Watson, who played the clever Hermione Granger, had a crush on Tom Felton, the interpreter of Draco Malfoy.

“The task that he had been given was to draw what we thought God was like. Tom had drawn a girl with a cap turned upside down on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to say it i just fell in love with him “Said the actress.

Hermione and Draco had a bad relationship in fiction. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Interestingly, this is a snippet of his statements given in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. What we did not know is that Tom Felton was also consulted along the same lines and confessed his love and admiration for Emma Watson.

“Emma and I always adore each other. I think I was in hair and makeup and someone said something like: ‘Yes, she is in love with you.’ He was very protective of her. Yes, I always had a soft spot for her and I still have her to this day ”, He commented.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. Photo: HBO Max

This sequence has shots of Tom Felton and Emma Watson talking about it, while we watch footage of them filming Harry Potter. After what Tom said, Emma closes the topic.

“I think the truth was that Tom was the one with whom I could be most vulnerable. Nothing has ever happened in the romantic sense between us. We just love each other . That’s all I can say about it, “he said.

In real life Emma and Tom are very good friends, at one point a romance was speculated. Photo: Instagram / @ t22felton

Definitely, these actors fell in love when they were little, but perhaps they were not determined to confess it and also chose to maintain their beautiful friendship. What is clear to us is that Emma Watson and Tom Felton will be one of the romantic relationships in real life most ‘shipped’ by the potterheads.