“One of Warner Bros.’s other real strengths is the large intellectual property which he owns,” Zaslav said. “But for us the challenge is that our content, our big IPs – Harry Potter, DC, Lord of the Rings – have been underused.”

As reported by The Wrap, Zaslav attended the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Sept. 6 to talk about Warner Bros. Discovery and its strategies for the future . In particular, he recognized the expansion potential of the company’s largest and most well-known franchises.

The managing director of the Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav, stated that some of the company’s major franchises, such as The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and DC They were underused and left idle for too long.

Is ten years enough?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Zaslav said these properties help set the company apart from others, but he also acknowledged they must “be careful not to abuse content“.

“We haven’t done anything with Harry Potter for more than ten years. We haven’t done anything with Lord of the Rings,” he said. “We think there is a lot of shareholder value in establishing a ten-year action plan for DC […]bringing Harry Potter back to HBO for 10 consecutive years, making more movies than Lord of the Rings.”

“When you look at these franchises, it’s the best performing studio in the world,” said Zaslav. “We have to use our capital best and we have to do it with the best creatives in the world”.

These plans are mainly linked to films and TV series, but it is said that the company does not want to push even further into the production of games related to these IPs. Already now, however, many top-notch games are in the pipeline, such as a rumored sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, a Lord of the Rings MMO, and new DC games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.