The reunion to celebrate 20 years of the saga of Harry Potter is almost here and HBO Max throws us back in time with the official promo poster of the event Return to Hogwarts, which will go live on New Year’s Day.

As already announced a few weeks ago, the streaming event will see the participation of many original cast members and the poster wastes no time showing the interpreters of the students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Already the first teaser trailer showed some of the cast members who will return to celebrate the 20 years of the saga from Harry Potter at Cinema. The celebrations have already begun the last few days, with the first film, The philosopher’s Stone, which was revived in cinemas from 9 to 12 December to relive once again the magic of the first adventure on the big screen.

Inside the poster, which you can find further down, we see those same faces, now grown up, inside the Big room decorated for the holiday season, with Christmas trees and fake snow falling from the iconic ceiling. In the image we see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint And Emma Watson in the foreground, the historical interpreters of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Around the three, we see many other familiar faces in the Return to Hogwarts poster. Starting from the left we find the two twins James And Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thoomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) e Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

The reunion event was announced last November and will be a huge celebration of the Harry Potter franchise in cinemas. However, author JK Rowling will not be present, involved in the eye of the storm due to many controversial comments expressed on social networks.

Regarding an Italian broadcast, Return to Hogwarts will be visible in our country on Sky and NOW simultaneously with the United States.