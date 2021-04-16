British theater and film actress Helen McCrory has died. Her husband Damien Lewis said this in his Twitter-account.

“I announce with a broken heart that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman, Helen McCrory, has died peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearless. God, we loved her and we know how lucky we are to have her in our lives. She burned so brightly. Go to heaven, baby, and thank you, ”wrote Lewis.

The Harry Potter star was 52 years old. Previously, she did not talk about her diagnosis.

McCrory gained popularity as an actress in classic productions. In the Harry Potter film series, she appeared as Narcissa Malfoy. Other films and TV series she starred include Peaky Blinders, Keeper of Time, Doctor Who, Scary Tales, Memories of a Loser, and 007: Skyfall Coordinates.