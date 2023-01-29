More than 10 years ago, a “Harry Potter” movie hit theaters. Grint is willing to reprise his role, but he has set 2 requirements for it.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” It was released more than 10 years ago and “Fantastic Beasts 3” just under one. The reception of the latter was lukewarm, almost an unprecedented failure for the saga. The reason? Many thought that the magic disappeared when the story of the original trio was closed, so it seems that going back to their roots would be the only salvation.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were the protagonists of “Harry Potter”, which ended in “The Deathly Hallows Part 2”, released in 2011. Photo: composition LR / Warner Bros.

“Harry Potter”: what conditions does Rupert Grint have to return as Ron?

In the past, Rupert Grint hasn’t been too sure he’ll ever reprise his role as Ron Weasley, a character he’s played for much of his life. However, things could take a different course. This, if the requirements for his return are met: the correct time and that his co-stars also return.

“I think if the time was right and everyone came back, I would pick it up. He is an important character for me. I grew up with him. We become the same person. I also feel very protective of him,” said the artist in an interview with the “This morning” program.

Will there be new “Harry Potter” movies in the future?

Warner Bros. has reinvigorated the “Harry Potter” saga with the “Fantastic Beasts” spin-off, starring actor Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander; however, this new franchise has not had the support of fans or critics.

It may be that part of its poor performance at the box office is due to the fact that it does not have the presence of some of the original actors. Therefore, it is expected that the aforementioned study will focus on revisiting the roots of the magical world.

“The DC films and the Harry Potter films have provided much of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures’ revenue for the past 25 years. So focusing on the franchise is one of the great advantages we have,” said David Zaslav, CEO from Warner Bros. Discovery, in late 2022.