













Harry Potter: Rise the Magic reveals its release date and a new trailer

Harry Potter: Elevate the Magic is a free to play collectible card role playing game (RPG) that will be available for iOS and Android devices. So much Warner Bros. Games as NetEase invite players to pre-register to receive exclusive rewards once the title is published on the various platforms.

Harry Potter: Elevate the Magic is a joint development of Warner Bros., Games and NetEaseGames and it is the most recent project published by Portkey Gamesthe label dedicated to creating new gaming experiences for mobile phones and video games inspired by the Wizarding World that put the player at the center of their own adventure.

Fans will find a new option for mobile phones that will make them experience the Magical World in a different way, which never stops having pleasant experiences, especially when Hogwarts Legacy it was the most recent of them and it turned out to be a very entertaining one.

What is Harry Potter: Elevate Magic about?

Harry Potter: Elevate the Magic is a free-to-play collectible card game with MMO elements where players will engage in magical duels with a mix of role-playing and strategy (RPG).

Users will discover and recreate what it is like to go through student life in hogwartssuch as ranking in a House, classes with new and familiar teachers, exploring the Forbidden Forest, dancing with a friend in the Dance Club and many more activities.

As players progress, they will learn spells that can be cast in the form of cards. Players will need to master these spells, devise unique strategies, and form winning combinations – learning what to cast and when – as they venture through increasingly challenging trials, duel other players, and master magic on their own illustrious magical journey. .

