20 years after the premiere of The Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts It came as the perfect New Years gift for millions of Potterheads. This long-awaited reunion brought back the main stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, as well as iconic supporting figures from the franchise inspired by the JK Rowling books.

The first official Harry Potter special came for the 20th anniversary of The Philosopher’s Stone. Photo: broadcast

Nevertheless, Helena Bonham Carter, who played the deranged Bellatrix Lestrange, was the one who surprised viewers by revealing that she treasures a letter written by Radcliffe. What’s more, he commented that he has it stored in his bathroom.

Dear Helena Bonham Carter. It was a pleasure being your co-star and being your coaster, in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee. I love you, and I wish I was born ten years earlier. I could have had a chance with you. With a lot of love and thanks for being so great ”, were the lines that the protagonist read.

Shooting of pure love

Return to Hogwarts was not only the nostalgia blow fans had been waiting for, it also helped some actors uncover some secrets of the past. In that sense, Watson made it known that she was in love with Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy in fiction) during her time on the set of Harry Potter.

“I went into the room where they taught us. The task was to draw how you thought God was, and Tom drew a caped girl on a skateboard. I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him, ”the actress explained.

“I used to come in every day and look up his number on the film sheet. It was number 7, and if it appeared, then it was a much more exciting day. (Tom) was three years older, so for him it was more like: ‘You’re like my little sister,’ “he added.

Emma Watson with Tom Felton. Photo: HBO Max Latin America

Where and how to see Harry Potter, return to Hogwarts?

To the happiness of all Potterheads, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is available from January 1, 2022.

