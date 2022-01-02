Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is now on HBO Max and every story the cast has told has surprised and excited. The most famous magicians of Warner Bros revealed their feelings, experiences, accidents, best and worst scenes and much more.

The Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts special will premiere on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max. Photo: HBO Max

In one of the several dialogues in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, friends Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint commented that the candles that were part of the Great Hall decoration were real, that they were not special effects and that, therefore , there was a small fire.

This has a reason, because right in the first scene, Chris Columbus, director of Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone, explains his interest in making the castle very real, that the space in which the actors were going to travel is true. Therefore, they decided to put that large number of candles in the Great Room, as well as to make the floor with real rocks.

The Hogwarts Great Hall brought together wizard students every day to eat and share with each other. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

“The first time I visited the set, I was taken to the Great Room, and it was impressive,” Harry Potter book creator JK Rowling is heard saying. Next, there is the anecdote of Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson with a very attentive Rupert listening.

“One of my favorite moments on set was when the floating candles started burning the ropes that held them to the ceiling and started falling across the Great Room,” says Daniel. To which Emma expresses: “Hundreds of candles that were really lit …”.

Ron and Harry playing chess at Christmas time in the Great Room. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

“By God … Today almost everything would be done with special effects. So to have been able to be on the set… ”, continues Daniel. “It’s true … it was great,” completes the idea Watson. Both artists did not hesitate to thank Stuart Craig, production designer for all the Harry Potter films.