Harry Potter, the famous fantasy novel series written by British author JK Rowling, is back on the big screen. The adventures of the young wizard and wizard apprentice, Harry Potter, along with his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, can once again be enjoyed in theaters. If you are a fan of the saga and want to go to the movie theaters with representative items, Bodega Aurrera has special offers for you.

Although Harry Potter was released more than 20 years ago, its legacy lives on, with new merchandise and material from the saga. Recently, it was confirmed that they are working on a series and that the first films will be released again in theaters in Mexico, and If you want to go looking like the biggest Potterhead, find out about the discounts Mamá Lucha has that are perfect for you.

In Mexico, it has been confirmed that three of the wizard’s films will return to the big screen as part of the celebrations for his birthday on July 31. You can purchase your tickets through the Cinépolis pre-sale on its official website. The films “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” and “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” will be available in Cinépolis theaters to celebrate the birthday of the most famous wizard in the world and the 20 years since the premiere of the third film, directed by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón.

Tickets will cost 79 pesos for adults and 67 pesos for children or seniors. It is recommended to purchase them early, as they will be available for a limited time starting August 8.

Harry Potter items at Bodega Aurrera

For fans who want to go to the cinema in style, Bodega Aurrera offers a wide range of Harry Potter merchandise. Here are some options and their prices:

◉ HARRY POTTER SLYTHERI SWEATSHIRT K-SWISS SMHP2NEG: $399.00

◉ Harry Potter Magic Wand for Wizards Made of Resin with Solid Metal Core: $159.00

◉ Harry Potter Vianney Harry Potter Duvet Mat; Duvet Set; Double: $1,899.00

◉ Harry Potter Outdoor School Waterproof Claret Backpack: $769.00

◉ Harry Potter Lottery | Traditional game of chance: $850.50

◉ Owala Harry Potter Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle: $1,312.00

◉ Funko Pop Movies Harry Potter Vinyl Figure Harry Potter Action Figure: $305.00

◉ Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Pocket Salamander JK Rowling: $319.00

◉ Funko Bitty Pop Harry Potter – Harry in robe W/ Scarf 4 Pack Funko 889698713153: $689.00

◉ Harry Potter Fashion Socks SET 3 Pairs Doobalo Fun Tiny Socks: $179.00

◉ Bioworld Harry Potter Chibi Leather Mini Backpack: $1,681.00

◉ Halloween Magic Robe for Kids Adults Ravenclaw Slytherin Scarf Magic Wand Hat Harry Potter Cosplay Costume: $737.00

◉ Harry Potter Wand Cosplay Wizard Magic Wand Delicate Cosplay Peripheral for Gift: $195.00

◉ UNO Harry Potter Card Game MATTEL: $249.00