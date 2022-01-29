The suspicions of many fans were confirmed. The actor who played Ron Weasley for a decade, Rupert Grint, he didn’t actually attend the Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts special in person.

Apparently, the talented actor would not have attended because he was in another country recording another project. So, how was it possible to see him in the special if he was not in person? Here we tell you.

Ron and Harry playing chess at Christmas time in the Great Hall. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter and the long-awaited reunion

At the end of 2021, several events were announced to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. One of the most anticipated productions was the announced Hogwarts alumni reunion after several years.

The emotional special revealed various secrets, such as that Daniel Radcliffe had a crush on Helena Bonham Carter, or that Tom Felton had been in love with Emma Watson throughout his childhood.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. Photo: HBO Max

Rupert Grint would not have been in Harry Potter: return to Hogwarts

According to Glamor magazine, it was confirmed that the promotional poster for the event would have contained a montage of Rupert Grint, since the actor was filming in another country. While the claims didn’t have much of an impact because montages are so common in Hollywood, what brought the issue back to the fore was that Rupert’s interaction with Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe seemed a bit out of date.

Official Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts poster. Photo: HBO Max

The suspicion was confirmed when the photographer in charge of taking the actor’s portraits, Caitlin Cronenberg, showed through a photo that the actor was not present at the filming in London. The image was accompanied by the following text: “A great inspiration of mine, @marcogrob, shot the beautiful key art for this special, and I was asked to shoot Rupert Grint, who was filming in Toronto and couldn’t make it to London for the main shoot.”

Photograph showing that Rupert Grint was not present at the filming of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. Photo: Instagram

If doubts remain for some skeptics, a Twitter post shows that Emma Watson would have had two different manicures during the special, which would mean that she had to meet Rupert at another time to film the special.

Twitter post showing different manicures from Emma Watson. Photo: Twitter

Whatever the case, the HBO special was undoubtedly a resounding success that thrilled millions of fans and even the actors themselves.