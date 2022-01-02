It has recently been available on Sky And NowTV the special reunion Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, an event in which the school of magic and sorcery reopened its doors to all former students and professors, to make them return to the iconic sets that made the franchise great. Needless to say one thing: seeing the actors with whom my generation grew up almost from peers grown up is a blow to the heart, as well as the various professors and supporting actors. “A mysterious thing about time” someone would say: it passes for everyone, and I challenge anyone not to want a magic wand to bring them back, even if only for a few moments. Harry Potter was a dear friend to us that we grew up with hand in hand, who made us wish we had a wand at least once to make our life a little easier. We cheered for the characters, we empathized through the houses, we fought he who Must Not Be Named and at the end of everything it seemed to us that we were also leaving a part of us. The reunion for fans has mainly served this, to say twenty years later that Harry, Ron and Hermione are still there, waiting for us, as well as all the others. Because even in the darkest moments of our life we ​​know that “help will always be given to Hogwarts, to those who ask for it “.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is pure nostalgia

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts it’s a special made mostly for fans, who couldn’t wait for the gates of the world’s most famous wizarding school to reopen once more. Right from the start, you are taken by a wave of nostalgia from which it is impossible not to be kidnapped: the grown-up actors, the most iconic music and those timeless historical settings, review everything as if it were in a certain sense “unchanged” definitely makes a nice effect. The event is a kind of long behind the scenes retracing the history of the film, but from the point of view of the cast and the figures who gave life to the literary universe created by JK Rowling. For the duration of this documentary, you will see how the real actors interact with each other even outside the characters, explain some key steps of the production or tell anecdotes that have helped to create the sense of one big family.

The production obviously pushes so much on the emotional factor, impossible for anyone who grew up with Harry Potter to remain impassive. In addition to the magical actors, however, which we will return to later, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts sheds even more light on the point of view of each individual director: each of them as well as enormous expectations he also had the task of reproducing the growth path of the characters in the best possible way, who had to face in the set those dynamics of growth that all the various children have. Seeing how the approach of the different directors has affected the actors not only from a professional but also from a character point of view, is perhaps one of the most interesting aspects. Before being colleagues, the “adults” had to be almost parental reference points for these still budding actors (we are referring to the cast of children of course), a task that fortunately came naturally and spontaneously by everyone.

We missed you!

In any case, there is no comment from the director or anecdote that holds, the true protagonists of theHarry Potter: Return to Hogwarts were undoubtedly the three historical protagonists: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The trio still manages to transmit the energy of those times and it is nice to see how the chemistry between them has not yet been exhausted, the documentary clearly marks the growth path of all three, both from a human and interpretative point of view. In fact, right from the auditions, it is palpable that they are unmistakably Harry, Hermione and Ron, both in attitudes and ways of doing. As you walk through the history of films, starting from the Philosopher’s Stone up to The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, there were various tributes not only to the cast members who were present, but also to those who did not have the opportunity to be there.

In fact, there are really touching moments linked to the figures of Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), Helen McCroy (Narcissa Malfoy) and Richard Harris, first to give the face to Silent. The whole reunion, especially towards the final stages, breaks the hearts of fans. Seeing Harry, Ron and Hermione guiding us in this roller coaster of memories is truly impressive, aware that certain emotions can only be understood by those who grew up with them.

After all this time? All time

This review could not end with a better paragraph title, because after all this time the desire for the franchise still has not passed us. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts it’s really something really out of the ordinary, a content that cannot fail to be seen by fans, especially those of very long time. It works well in everything and trust that the hour and forty that will be required for the vision will pass in a flash.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts shows how much we have damn need the brand, how much the fan base is alive and in need to explore all the facets of this magical world. At the end of this vision we felt like paying our respects once again for what we created, because willingly or not, even if no one has ever received his letter, Hogwarts will remain forever in our hearts.