The person who made the announcement in this regard was the company's CEO, David Zaslav, when he discussed with shareholders the financial report corresponding to the last quarter of the fiscal year. This program is one of the company's priorities.

Zaslav began by saying 'We haven't been shy about our enthusiasm for Harry Potter', while talking about the strategy they are following with the franchise. Then he commented 'the last film was filmed 12 years earlier'.

He also revealed that he had a meeting weeks ago with the creator of the saga, JK Rowling, in London, England. So there is already a rapprochement with her as to how they will handle this project.

David Zaslav highlighted 'I was in London a few weeks before with Casey [Bloys, jefe de HBO y Max] and Channing [ Dungey, jefe de WBD TV] and we spent real time with JK and his team'.

Then he added 'Both parties are delighted to revive this franchise. Our conversations were great and we couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead.'. This Harry Potter series will involve many millions of dollars.

The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery highlighted 'We can't wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max'.

It should be noted that the development of this new series based on Harry Potter is not an overnight occurrence.

In reality, the project takes much longer and planning began in 2021. But it was only in 2023 that the company decided to approve it. It is a project that will last more than 10 years.

With details from The Hollywood Reporter. Apart from Harry Potter we have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

