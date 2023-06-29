













Starting today, players in various territories in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East can download Harry Potter: Rise the Magic for free on the App Store for iOS and on Google Play for Android.

This title is developed and published jointly by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games under the Portkey Games label, which has the task of creating proposals based on the Magical World.

“With the global launch of Harry Potter: Elevate Magic, we partnered with NetEase to further expand the Wizarding World for mobile gamers around the world, with the game’s distinctive art style and immersive game design that propelled it to the success status in chinasaid David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Games.

“From the intricate mechanics of the trading card system to the game’s art style, we’ve collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of development to ensure an authentic adaptation of the wizarding world in Harry Potter: Elevate Magic.said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President of NetEase Inc.

Harry Potter: Rise the Magic takes place ten years after the Battle of Hogwarts

Keep in mind that this title takes place ten years after the battle of Hogwarts and allows players to experience the characteristics of a magical education in an adventure with a story that will fascinate them.

As they progress, players will learn spells that they cast in the form of cards. So they can take advantage of their new abilities, create strategies and create combinations that defeat their rivals.

You will have the opportunity to go through a new story, visit iconic locations from the franchise and much more. This is the opportunity that as a fan, you have been waiting for.

