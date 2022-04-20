Harry Potter: Raise the Magicthe new mobile game from Warner Bros. Games Y NetEase, Inc.It doesn’t have a release date yet. As planned, it will be released sometime in 2022.

But those who sign up for it will get some extras. Precisely this week some of them were revealed, which are rewards related to the release of the film Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

What do these gifts consist of? Well, it is an exclusive card pack for the game with the fantastic beasts from the film mentioned above.

This will be used quite well in this title, since its mechanics are based on collectible cards or CCGs and that it has a massive multiplayer or MMO approach. Those who can take advantage of this promotion are the players from America, Europe and Oceania by registering once.

The rewards that can be obtained in Harry Potter: Raise the Magic includes a pack of special cards from fantastic animals among which are those of invocation of niffler Y Baby Manticore.

To register it is necessary to do it directly in google play or on the game’s official website. Once registered, these gifts and others can be obtained when this title can be downloaded this year.

It is possible to get more rewards in Harry Potter: Raise the Magic

Although it is also possible to collectively unlock additional rewards after reaching each pre-registration mark set so far.

For those not aware of this mobile game, it is possible to learn spells and enchantments, which are cast through cards.

This is how players can participate in duels and battles against powerful monsters. Creatures and artifacts can also be summoned.

Effects can even be summoned to attack enemies or help allies. As in other card games in Harry Potter: Raise the Magic decks can be built.

The combination of spells and invocations allow you to progress in this adventure. Regarding the reward cards, the Baby Manticore unleash an aggressive swarm of these creatures. As for the nifflerit is used to search for treasures within the game.

