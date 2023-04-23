The wizarding sport born from JK Rowling’s imagination will soon return with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, but in which other Wizarding World games has it appeared?
Ah, the spring! The period in which nature flourishes, the first outings take place… and the sports seasons reach their decisive moment! What? Nooo, no football… we’re referring to Quidditchthe bizarre sport made famous by the Harry Potter novels that has also landed in the real world for some years.
But we remain fond of his video game appearances and it is precisely for this reason that we have decided to retrace them, waiting to get our hands on the new Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions when it arrives on PC and consoles.
Harry the Seeker
Harry Potter’s career on the Quidditch pitches is mainly related to the brand Electronic Arts, which between 2001 and 2011 churned out a game for every adventure that arrived in bookstores and cinemas. In EA products, representations of Quidditch tend to look a bit alike with Harry as Seeker in charge of catching the Snitch.
This is the case, for example, of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in which riding our trusty broom we have the task of making our team triumph by capturing the coveted flying sphere. The sequel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets published in 2002, slightly modifies the formula of the predecessor placing a particular emphasis on the use of Quick Time Eventsuseful for getting the better of your opponents
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, dated 2009, however forcefully returns to its origins, also proposing the speed circles to cross, tools capable of making the adrenaline skyrocket. EA Quidditch has therefore not distorted its structure over the years, but only the graphics, which have gradually become more detailed.
Harry Potter and the Quidditch World Cup
However, Electronic Arts has also created a fully dedicated title at Quidditch. Released in 2003 for all platforms of the time, from PS2 to Game Boy Advance, Harry Potter and the Quidditch World Cup is the reference product for all broomstick lovers.
Here, in fact, sport does not represent a side content that accompanies the main adventure: it is precisely the fulcrum of the experience. Among the modes offered is the classic one Hogwarts Quidditch Cupinternal competition at the most famous magic school ever in which the four houses that we all know well take part: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw.
But it is undoubtedly the Quidditch World Cup that fills the most important content role of the whole package. For the conquest of the most prestigious title in the world, the United States, England, Japan, Scandinavia, France, Germany, Spain, Australia and Bulgaria collide in this event, with the latter boasting the presence in its ranks of the legendary Viktor Krum.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
When Hogwarts Legacy was still a distant mirage, in 2018 it was Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery that gave us the opportunity to breathe the atmosphere of the school in the role of a new character admitted to the first year.
In the title developed by Jam City exclusively for mobile, Quidditch is an optional aspect of the adventure, only marginally linked to the campaign. However, the section dedicated to the golden snitch sport is divided into seasons and each of them, in turn, in chapters.
The possibility of rushing into the field in search of victory with one’s alter ego is certainly fascinating, however the element capable of ruining the whole experience is one that should not be underestimated: a system of micro-transactions really invasive. And so the wait between one friendly match and another is unnerving to say the least, and is able to put even the passion of the most ardent fan of the famous wizard to the test.
LEGO Harry Potter
And could not miss the universe a small bricks among the names that brought Quidditch to the screen of gamers around the world.
As it is easy to deduce from the title, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4, which arrived on shelves in 2010, covers the events narrated in the first four novels from the saga: The Philosopher’s Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban and The Goblet of Fire. The reinterpretation of the magical imagery of Hogwarts in a LEGO key gives the production a captivating style, which gives the glimpse of Quidditch that you can enjoy an unusual and light-hearted look.
Yes, you read right: “glimpse”. Yes, because as an integral part of Harry’s experience within the school, Quidditch is obviously present, but is more limited to playing the role of appearance. A small disappointment that goes hand in hand with the one caused in this sense by Hogwarts Legacy: in the work of Avalanche released in February 2023 the absence of Quidditch is felt, although you can reach and fly over the playing field astride your broom ; a meager consolation that for a moment immerses the player in the atmosphere of the competition theater.
A lack, that of Years 1-4, which LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 partially compensates for, in which Quidditch is present but is still limited to a small parenthesis that takes on more the contours of a minigame.
Broomstick League
Quidditch is Harry Potter and Harry Potter is Quidditch. By bending to our will for an instant a famous statement by Oronzo Canahowever, we feel we can safely deny this concept.
Appeared on Steam at the beginning of 2020, Broomstick League put players on broomsticks with the aim of scoring points inside suspended doors. All, however, without the cumbersome presence of Harry Potter and the characters that color his universe. A production devoted to multiplayer explicitly inspired by the discipline practiced at Hogwarts, but which had a short life: a few months after its release, the game was mysteriously removed from the Valve platform and its social channels have been deactivated.
A decision, the one taken by the Virtual Basement developers, which left the players without a reason, especially considering the announcement of a console version released a few weeks earlier. The most probable hypothesis is that there have been legal problems because of the copyrightbut that’s only one of the possible answers.
The future
As mentioned at the beginning, the future of the most famous magical sport ever now seems to be entrusted to Quidditch Champions.
However, details on the new Warner Bros.-branded title are scarce: we know that it is developed by Unbroken Studios and that it will be an experience of the multiplayer coming to PC and consoles. Rumors indicate it as a cross-gen project and it is therefore likely that it will arrive not only on PlayStation and Xbox, but also on Nintendo Switch. On the front of the release date, however, everything is silent.
Do you think Harry Potter: Champions of Quidditch will do justice to the sport created by JK Rowling? Tell us yours in the comments.
