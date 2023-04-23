The wizarding sport born from JK Rowling’s imagination will soon return with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, but in which other Wizarding World games has it appeared?

Ah, the spring! The period in which nature flourishes, the first outings take place… and the sports seasons reach their decisive moment! What? Nooo, no football… we’re referring to Quidditchthe bizarre sport made famous by the Harry Potter novels that has also landed in the real world for some years. But we remain fond of his video game appearances and it is precisely for this reason that we have decided to retrace them, waiting to get our hands on the new Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions when it arrives on PC and consoles.

Harry the Seeker



In its versions of Quidditch, Electronic Arts proposed Harry in the role of Seeker Harry Potter’s career on the Quidditch pitches is mainly related to the brand Electronic Arts, which between 2001 and 2011 churned out a game for every adventure that arrived in bookstores and cinemas. In EA products, representations of Quidditch tend to look a bit alike with Harry as Seeker in charge of catching the Snitch. This is the case, for example, of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in which riding our trusty broom we have the task of making our team triumph by capturing the coveted flying sphere. The sequel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets published in 2002, slightly modifies the formula of the predecessor placing a particular emphasis on the use of Quick Time Eventsuseful for getting the better of your opponents Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, dated 2009, however forcefully returns to its origins, also proposing the speed circles to cross, tools capable of making the adrenaline skyrocket. EA Quidditch has therefore not distorted its structure over the years, but only the graphics, which have gradually become more detailed. See also 7 free games on PC, PlayStation and Xbox: a weekend to spend playing with a sofa and a blanket

Harry Potter and the Quidditch World Cup



Harry Potter and the Quidditch World Cup is all about the sporting experience However, Electronic Arts has also created a fully dedicated title at Quidditch. Released in 2003 for all platforms of the time, from PS2 to Game Boy Advance, Harry Potter and the Quidditch World Cup is the reference product for all broomstick lovers. Here, in fact, sport does not represent a side content that accompanies the main adventure: it is precisely the fulcrum of the experience. Among the modes offered is the classic one Hogwarts Quidditch Cupinternal competition at the most famous magic school ever in which the four houses that we all know well take part: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. But it is undoubtedly the Quidditch World Cup that fills the most important content role of the whole package. For the conquest of the most prestigious title in the world, the United States, England, Japan, Scandinavia, France, Germany, Spain, Australia and Bulgaria collide in this event, with the latter boasting the presence in its ranks of the legendary Viktor Krum.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery



The micro-transaction system in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was able to put anyone off When Hogwarts Legacy was still a distant mirage, in 2018 it was Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery that gave us the opportunity to breathe the atmosphere of the school in the role of a new character admitted to the first year. In the title developed by Jam City exclusively for mobile, Quidditch is an optional aspect of the adventure, only marginally linked to the campaign. However, the section dedicated to the golden snitch sport is divided into seasons and each of them, in turn, in chapters. The possibility of rushing into the field in search of victory with one’s alter ego is certainly fascinating, however the element capable of ruining the whole experience is one that should not be underestimated: a system of micro-transactions really invasive. And so the wait between one friendly match and another is unnerving to say the least, and is able to put even the passion of the most ardent fan of the famous wizard to the test. See also Atelier's JRPG saga receives a new game: this is Atelier Ryza 3, with release date and trailer

LEGO Harry Potter



In the LEGO vein of Harry Potter adventures, Quidditch could have been exploited much better And could not miss the universe a small bricks among the names that brought Quidditch to the screen of gamers around the world. As it is easy to deduce from the title, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4, which arrived on shelves in 2010, covers the events narrated in the first four novels from the saga: The Philosopher’s Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban and The Goblet of Fire. The reinterpretation of the magical imagery of Hogwarts in a LEGO key gives the production a captivating style, which gives the glimpse of Quidditch that you can enjoy an unusual and light-hearted look. Yes, you read right: “glimpse”. Yes, because as an integral part of Harry’s experience within the school, Quidditch is obviously present, but is more limited to playing the role of appearance. A small disappointment that goes hand in hand with the one caused in this sense by Hogwarts Legacy: in the work of Avalanche released in February 2023 the absence of Quidditch is felt, although you can reach and fly over the playing field astride your broom ; a meager consolation that for a moment immerses the player in the atmosphere of the competition theater. A lack, that of Years 1-4, which LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 partially compensates for, in which Quidditch is present but is still limited to a small parenthesis that takes on more the contours of a minigame. See also Xbox Series S is selling more than PlayStation 5 in Japan for the first time

Broomstick League



The chance to play Broomstick League lasted very little Quidditch is Harry Potter and Harry Potter is Quidditch. By bending to our will for an instant a famous statement by Oronzo Canahowever, we feel we can safely deny this concept. Appeared on Steam at the beginning of 2020, Broomstick League put players on broomsticks with the aim of scoring points inside suspended doors. All, however, without the cumbersome presence of Harry Potter and the characters that color his universe. A production devoted to multiplayer explicitly inspired by the discipline practiced at Hogwarts, but which had a short life: a few months after its release, the game was mysteriously removed from the Valve platform and its social channels have been deactivated. A decision, the one taken by the Virtual Basement developers, which left the players without a reason, especially considering the announcement of a console version released a few weeks earlier. The most probable hypothesis is that there have been legal problems because of the copyrightbut that’s only one of the possible answers.